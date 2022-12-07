(From Ayios Loukas, Parish of Nicosia, Cyprus)

26/8/ 1935 – 22/11/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Stelios (Steve) Stylianou on Tuesday 22nd November 2022, at the age of 87. He leaves behind his wife Loukia, sons Andy and Stavro, daughters-in-law Rena and Ingrid, grandchildren, Theo, Stelios, Luke, Alex and Oliver, brothers, and sisters Victoria, Maro, Louka, Andro and Kassiani. The funeral will take place on the 13th December 2022, at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Logan Road & Town Road, London, N9 OLP, at 12.30pm, and the burial will follow at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London, N9 9HP, at 2pm. The wake will be held directly afterwards at the family home, 257 Hedge Lane, Palmers Green, London, N13 5DE. Should you wish to make contact with the family, please contact Rena on 07949 278709.

Στέλιος (Στιβ) Στυλιανού

(από την περιοχή Αγίου Λουκά της Λευκωσίας, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Στέλιου (Στιβ) Στυλιανού την Τρίτη 22 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Αφήνει τη σύζυγο του Λουκία, τους γιους του Άντι και Σταύρο, τις νύφες του Ρένα και Ingrid, τα εγγόνια του Theo, Στέλιο, Λούκ, Άλεξ και Όλιβερ,καθώς και τα αδέρφια του Βικτώρια, Μάρω, Λουκά, Άντρο και Κασσιανή. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Eκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, corner of Logan Road & Town Road, Λονδίνο, N9 OLP, στις 12.30μμ, και θα ακουλουθήσει η ταφή στο Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London, N9 9HP, στις 2μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί αμέσως μετά στο σπίτι της οικογένειας, 257 Hedge Lane, Palmers Green, London, N13 5DE. Εάν επιθυμείτε να επικοινωνήσετε με την οικογένεια, καλέστε την Ρένα στο 07949 278709

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family