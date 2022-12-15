Xenophon (Xenis) Demetriou

(From Yerolakkos, Cyprus)

3/2/1934 – 29/11/2022

It is with great sadness, that we announce that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Xenis Demetriou passed away on Tuesday 29th November, aged 88. Xenis leaves behind his loving wife Androulla, 3 sons Demetrios, Myrianthos and Christakis, their partners, eight grandchildren along with his 5 siblings, Bambi, Costas, Nicolas, Kalliope and Andrianou and many other relatives and friends. Xenis was devoted to his family and friends and liked being active throughout his life and ensured he helped all his family and siblings when needed. He was truly loved and will be dearly missed. The funeral will take place on Friday 16th December 2022, at 12pm, at St Stylianos Church, Ayiou Stylianou Street, Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus. For those who would like to make a charitable donation as a tribute to pay your respect, instead of flowers, you can donate to Asthma + Lung UK at https://xenophonxenisdemetriou.muchloved.com which was one of the causes of his death, lung disease due to working with asbestos as a builder for many years. The charity helps many people who experience a lung condition in the UK, and the charity believes in the saying Every Breath Matters.

Ξενοφών (Ξενής) Δημητρίου

(Από τον Γερόλακκο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο αγαπημένος μας Ξενής Δημητρίου, απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 29 Νοεμβρίου, σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Αφήνει την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Ανδρούλλα, τρεις γιους: Δημήτριο, Μυρίανθο και Χριστάκη με τους συντρόφους τους, 8 εγγόνια, 5 αδέρφια: Παμπή, Κώστα, Νικόλα, Καλλιόπη και Αντριανού, συγγενείς και φίλους. «Ο Ξενής ήταν αφοσιωμένος οικογενειάρχης και πιστός φίλος. Ήταν ιδιαίτερα δραστήριος και πάντοτε του άρεσε να φροντίζει την οικογένεια και τα αδέρφια του όταν τον χρειάζονταν. Αγαπήθηκε αληθινά απ’ όλους. Θα μας λείψει πάρα ­πολύ». Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί στη Λευκωσία την Παρασκευή 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 12μ.μ., από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Στυλιανού στον Στρόβολο. Αντί λουλουδιών, θα γίνονται εισφορές ηλεκτρονικά στο «Asthma + Lung UK» μέσω του συνδέσμου https://xenophonxenisdemetriou.muchloved.com καθώς, μια από τις αιτίες θανάτου του, αφορούσε πάθηση των πνευμόνων. Η πάθηση αυτή αποδίδεται στον αμίαντο, ο οποίος είχε χρησιμοποιηθεί σε κατασκευές στις οποίες εργάστηκε για πολλά χρόνια ως οικοδόμος. Το «Asthma + Lung UK» με σύνθημα «Κάθε Ανάσα Μετράει», βοηθά πολλούς ανθρώπους που αντιμετωπίζουν παθήσεις των πνευμόνων.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

