Sotiris Antoni Papaleontiou

﻿(from Ayios Elias, Ammochostou, Cyprus)

﻿ ﻿23/10/1940 – 21/11/2022

﻿It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather Sotiris Antoni Papaleontiou, on the 21st of November 2022, after a brave battle against cancer. The funeral will be held on Friday 30th December 2022, at 12 noon, at the 12 Apostles Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park and the burial at 2pm, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Wake and refreshments will follow at Hadley Wood Golf Club, 42-44 Beech Hill, Barnet, EN4 0JJ. Instead of flower tributes, the family would appreciate donations in his memory, to the charity Crisis via online www.memorygiving.com/sotirisantonipapaleontiou or in person on the day.

﻿Σωτήρης Αντώνη Παπαλεοντίου

﻿(από τον Άγιο Ηλία Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Σωτήρη Αντώνη Παπαλεοντίου, μετά από σκληρή μάχη με τον καρκίνο. Η Εξόδιος Ακολουθία θα ψαλεί την Παρασκευή,30 Δεκέμβριου 2022, στις 12 το μεσημέρι, από την εκκλησία των 12 Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, AL9 6NG και ο ενταφιασμός στο New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1JJ, στις 2 μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Hadley Wood Golf Club, 42-44 Beech Hill, Barnet, EN4 0JJ. Αντί για στεφάνια, η οικογένεια επιθυμεί να γίνουν εισφορές στη μνήμη του για το Crisis μέσω του συνδέσμου: www.memorygiving.com/sotirisantonipapaleontiou ή στο κουτί εισφορών που θα βρίσκεται στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family