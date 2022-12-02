Sophocles Sophokleous

(from Erimi, Cyprus)

11.10.1953 – 28.11.2022

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the death of our dearest husband, father, brother, grandfather, brother-in-law, son-in-law Sophocles Sophokleous on Monday 28 November 2022, at the age of 69. He leaves behind wife Mary, sons Yiannaki and Mario, daughter Ria, daughter-in-law Natalie, son-in- law Nick, sister Evoulla, 4 grandchildren, brothers-in-law Paris and Aggy, mother-in-law Soteria, family, and friends.

Σοφοκλής Σοφοκλέους

(από την Ερήμη, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά και θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας σύζυγου, πατέρα, αδελφού, παππού, κουνιάδου, και γαμπρού Σοφοκλή Σοφοκλέους τη Δευτέρα 28 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 69 ετών. Αφήνει τη σύζυγο Μαίρη, τους γιους του Γιαννάκη και Μάριο, την κόρη του Ρία, τη νύφη του Ναταλία, τον γαμπρό του Νίκο, την αδερφή του Ευούλα, 4 εγγόνια, τους κουνιάδους του Πάρι και Άγκυ, την πεθερά του Σωτηρία, οικογένεια και φίλους.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

