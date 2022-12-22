Sophocles Sophokleous

(From Erimi, Cyprus)

11/10/1953 – 28/11/2022

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the death of our dearest husband, father, brother, grandfather, brother-in-law, son-in-law Sophocles Sophokleous on Monday 28 November 2022, at the age of 69. He leaves behind wife Mary, sons Yiannaki and Mario, daughter Ria, daughter-in-law Natalie, son-in- law Nick, sister Evoulla, 4 grandchildren, brothers-in-law Paris and Aggy, mother-in-law Soteria, family, and friends. His funeral will take place on Thursday 29 December 2022, at 11am, at St Catherine’s Church, Barnet, and burial at Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters Rd, Barnet EN4 0DZ. The wake will also be given at the cemetery. There will be a box of contributions with all proceeds going to Blind UK.

Σοφοκλής Σοφοκλέους

(από την Ερήμη, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά και θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, αδελφού, παππού, κουνιάδου, και γαμπρού Σοφοκλή Σοφοκλέους τη Δευτέρα 28 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 69 ετών. Αφήνει τη σύζυγο Μαίρη, τους γιους του Γιαννάκη και Μάριο, την κόρη του Ρία, τη νύφη του Ναταλία, τον γαμπρό του Νίκο, την αδερφή του Ευούλα, 4 εγγόνια, τους κουνιάδους του Πάρι και Άγκυ, την πεθερά του Σωτηρία, οικογένεια και φίλους. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 29 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 11πμ, από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Barnet, και η ταφή στο Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters Rd, Barnet EN4 0DZ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί επίσης στο κοιμητήριο. Θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο Blind UK.

Parikiaki extend their condolence to the family

