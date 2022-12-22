Petrou Panayiotou (Petrou Georgiou Pappouri)

(From Makrasyka, Cyprus)

24/3/1931 – 4/12/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Petrou on the 4th of December 2022, at the age of 91. Petrou leaves behind 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Monday 9th of January 2023, at 11:15am, at St Nicholas Church, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JF and burial at Twickenham Cemetery, Hospital bridge Ed Twickenham TW2 6LD, at 1:30pm. For further information please call her daughter

Maria on 07940280976

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας Πέτρου Παναγιώτου, στις 4 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 91 ετών. Η Πέτρου αφήνει 3 κόρες, 9 εγγόνια, 9 δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα 9 Ιανουαρίου 2023, στις 11:15 π.μ., από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Νικολάου, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JF και η ταφή στο Twickenham, Hospital bridge Ed Twickenham TW2 6LD, στις 1:30 μ.μ. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες τηλεφωνήστε στην κόρη της Μαρία στο 07940280976

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family