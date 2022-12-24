Pantelitsa Leontiou

(From Lythrodontas, Cyprus)

26.10.1946 – 20.12.2022

It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Mother, Yiayia, Great-Grandmother and Sister, on Tuesday 20th December 2022 at the age of 76.

Her big smile was only matched by her big heart. A caring, loving and happy friend to all, she left a lasting impression on everyone who met her during her life.

She was a much loved lady who will be missed by all those who had the good fortune of knowing her.

She would do anything for her children and grandchildren – family meant the world to her.

She leaves behind her six children: Vas, Athena, Skevy, Michael, George and Andrew, sons-in-law John and Neo, daughters-in-law Lana, Julie, Meily and Milena, seven Grandchildren: Alix, Chris, Christo, Stefanos, Alexandros, Pantelakis, Adrianos, Ara and Laura, two Great-grandchildren Lewis and Emilio, and many relatives and friends.

Details of the funeral to follow.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family