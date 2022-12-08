Nicos Erodotou

(From Famagusta, Cyprus)

16/4/1942 – 11/11/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Nicos Erodotou on Friday 11th October 2022, aged 80. Nicos leaves behind daughters Androulla and Maria, son Eros, daughter-in-law Christine, grandchildren Margarita and Christopher. The funeral will take place on Thursday 15th December 2022, at 1pm, in the chapel at the Sutton Cemetery, A17 Alcorn Cl, Sutton SM3 9PX. The wake will take place at Nico’s home in communal hall, 49/51 the Avenue, Worcester Park KT47HU. Flowers are welcome and there will be a donation box at the service and the wake with all the proceeds going to Princess Alice Hospice.

Νίκος Εροδότου

(από την Αμμόχωστο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Νίκου Εροδότου την Παρασκευή 11 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 80 ετών. Ο Νίκος αφήνει τα παιδιά του Ανδρούλλα, Μαρία και Ηρόδοτος, την νύφη του Χριστίνα, τον γαμπρό του Άντριου, τα εγγόνια του Μαργαρίτα και Χριστόφορο. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 15 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 13:00, στο παρεκκλήσι του κοιμητηρίου του Sutton, A17 Alcorn Cl, Sutton SM3 9PX. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην οικία του εκλιπόντος, 49/51 the Avenue, Worcester Park KT4 7HU. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα ενώ θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία και στο κοιμητήριο με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο Princess Alice Hospice.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family