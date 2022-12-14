Nicos Demosthenous

(From Lefka, Cyprus)

27/4/1937 – 17/11/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather, Nicos Demosthenous who passed away peacefully in Cyprus on Thursday 17th November 2022, at the age of 85. Nicos was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather and leaves behind his wife Maroulla, two sons Demos and Panico, two daughter-in-laws Andie and Vas, and his six grandchildren: Michaella, Aristos, Nicola, Emily, Nicos and Louis, along with many relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday 29th December 2022, at 10:30am, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, Trinity Road, London, N22 8LB. Nicos will be laid to rest at 12:00pm, at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ. A wake will follow the burial at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, Arnos Grove, London, N11 1NL. Flowers are welcome and can be brought directly to the funeral, or alternatively they can be sent to Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London, N22 8NG by 17:00pm on Wednesday 28th December 2022. We will also be taking donations for our chosen charity; Alzheimer’s Research UK and you can donate through the link below on our JustGiving page online at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicos-demosthenous

May his memory be eternal. Rest in peace

Νίκος Δημοσθένους

(Από την Λεύκα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού, Νίκου Δημοσθένους, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στην Κύπρο την Πέμπτη 17 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 85 ετών. Ο Νίκος ήταν ένας αφοσιωμένος σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς. Αφήνει τη σύζυγό του Μαρούλα, δύο γιους: τον Δήμο και τον Πανίκο, νύφες: Andie και Vas, τα έξι εγγόνια του: Μιχαέλα, Αρίστο, Νικόλα, Έμιλι, Νίκο και Λούις, μαζί με πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 29 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 10:30 π.μ., από την εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Trinity Road, Λονδίνο, N22 8LB. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στις 12:00 μ.μ., στο New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, Λονδίνο, N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, Arnos Grove, Λονδίνο, N11 1NL. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να σταλθούν στην κηδεία ή εναλλακτικά στο γραφείο κηδειών του Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London, N22 8NG, έως τις 17:00, την Τετάρτη 28 Δεκεμβρίου 2022. Οι εισφορές σας είναι ευπρόσδεκτες και θα διατεθούν στο Alzheimer’s Research UK, μέσω του παρακάτω συνδέσμου στη σελίδα μας στο JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicos-demosthenous

Αιωνία σου η μνήμη. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

