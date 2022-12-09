Myrofora Charalambous Kokkinou

(From Xeros, Cyprus)

3/01/1927 – 28/11/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Myrofora Charalambous Kokkinou, also known as Miranda, on Monday 28th November 2022, at the age 95. She leaves behind son Savvakis, his wife Jo, grandchildren Christopher, George, Stephen and Laura, great grandchildren Luca, Leone. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 14th December 2022, at 12:30pm, at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB, and burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, at 2:30pm. Flowers are welcome and can be delivered to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG, on the 13th of December 2022, from 10am to 4pm.

Μυροφόρα Χαραλάμπους Κοκκίνου

(από το χωριό Ξερός, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Μυροφόρας Χαραλάμπους Κοκκίνου, γνωστής και ως Μιράντα, τη Δευτέρα 28 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 95 ετών. Αφήνει τον γιο της Σαββάκι και την γυναίκα του Jo, εγγόνια Χριστόφορο, Γιώργο, Στίβεν, Λάουρα, δισέγγονα Λουκά και Λέων. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 14 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 12:30μ.μ., από την εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB και η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ,

στις 2.30μμ. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να παραδοθούν στο γραφείο κηδειών Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG, στις 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, από τις 10 π.μ. έως τις 4 μ.μ.

