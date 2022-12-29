We are deeply sad to announce the death of our beloved Melia Toumazis (born Diomedous) who passed away in her sleep on Christmas Eve, aged 84.

Born in Kalavasos, Melia moved from Nicosia to London in 1950. Her father was Costa (Kalavashiotis), her mother, Sophia. In 1959, Melia married Chris Toumazis from Komi Kebir. The couple ran a successful restaurant business, most notably La Primavera in Golders Green and the Alamandra in Crouch End.

Melia leaves behind three children Sophia, Thomas and Tia, six grandchildren George, Stephanie, Chris, Gabriel, Christof, Electra, a great grandson, Jackson, brothers Takis and Louis and a sister-in-law, Elaine.

Funeral details will be announced in the coming days.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family