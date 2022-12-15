Maroulla Procopiou

(From Limassol, Cyprus)

29/5/1939 – 11/12/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Maroulla Procopiou, who sadly passed away on Sunday 11th December 2022, at the age of 83. She leaves behind her children, Anastasia, Stella and Procopis, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a beloved aunt, relative and friend who will be sorely missed. Maroulla was a dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and so much more to so many. Her funeral will take place on Friday, 30th December 2022, at 10am, at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB and then will be led to her last residence to rest in peace at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium.

Μαρούλλα Προκοπίου

(Από τη Λεμεσό, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Μαρούλλας Προκοπίου, η οποία απεβίωσε την Κυριακή 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Αφήνει τα παιδιά της Αναστασία, Στέλλα και Προκόπη, τα εγγόνια και τα δισέγγονά της, λοιπούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η Μαρούλλα ήταν πολύ αγαπητή σε όλους όσους είχαν την ευκαιρία να την γνωρίσουν. Ιδιαίτερα γνωστή και αγαπητή ήταν και στην Κυπριακή κοινότητα του Λονδίνου. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 10 π.μ., από την Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Wood Green, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Μετά τη νεκρώσιμη ακολουθία η εκλιπούσα θα οδηγηθεί στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium. «Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family