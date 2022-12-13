We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Güven Hussein passed away on Sunday, 4th December, after his long & constant battle with Pancreatic cancer. Güven was a partner, a brother, an uncle, a cousin & friend to many of us.

He touched the lives of those around him. He was a special one who would light up any room he walked into. He was full of life, with those bright blue sparkling eyes, a big smile and a beautiful heart. A real character that will be dearly missed by many.

Guven also known as Gwen played in the KOPA League for several years with AEL and New Salamis.

We are all devastated by Güven’s loss and unprepared for the funeral service’s financial costs.

One of his former Clubs New Salamis and Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

Funeral to be held at Lavender Hill Cemetery, Strayfield Road, Enfield EN2 0TL on Friday 16th December 2022 at 2pm