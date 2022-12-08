Gavriel Haralambous

(From Kalo Chorio – Limassol)

20/11/1935 – 19/11/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Gavriel Haralambous, aged 86. He leaves behind his daughter Angela, his brother Andreas and Theodoros, grandchildren Chris, Maria, and Gabriella, six great grandchildren and many other family members and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 13th December 2022, at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, at 11am. Followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Road, London N11 1JJ. If friends and family prefer, instead of floral tributes there will be a donation box at the funeral – all proceeds will go to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Γαβριήλ Χαραλάμπους

(Από το Καλό Χωριό – Λεμεσός)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Γαβριήλ Χαραλάμπους, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Αφήνει την κόρη του Άντζελα, τα αδέρφια του Ανδρέα και Θεόδωρο, τα εγγόνια Χρήστο, Μαρία και Γαβριέλα, έξι δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 13 Δεκεμβρίου, από την εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road, Λονδίνο N22 8LB, στις 11πμ και ακολουθεί η ταφή στο New Southgate, Brunswick Road, London N11 1JJ. Αντί για λουλούδια για όσου επιθυμούν, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών στην κηδεία με όλα τα έσοδα να διατίθενται στο Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family