Eleni Christou (Ellou)

(From Kato Dikomo, Cyprus)

﻿4/2/1937-21/11/2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Eleni Christou (Ellou), on 21st November 2022, at the age of 85. Eleni leaves behind her son Andrew, grandson Damien and was an aunty to many. The funeral will take place on Monday 19th December 2022, at 12pm, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY, and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ. Friends and relatives are invited to the wake, which will take place at The Ariana Banqueting Suite, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN.

Ελένη Χρήστου (Ελλού)

﻿(από το Κάτω Δίκωμο, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Ελένης Χρήστου (Ελλού), στις 21 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 85 ετών. Η Ελένη αφήνει τον γιο της Ανδρέα, τον εγγονό της Damien και πολλά ανίψια. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα 19 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 12 μ.μ., από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY, και η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road,New Southgate N11 1JJ. Οι φίλοι και οι συγγενείς προσκαλούνται στην παρηγοριά, η οποία θα δοθεί στο The Ariana Banqueting Suite, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN.

