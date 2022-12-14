Despina Conios

(From Styllous, Famagusta, Cyprus)

It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister Despina Conios who died on the 30th November 2022, at the age of 90. She leaves behind her daughter Maritsa, son Andrew, son-in-law Andrew, her five beautiful grandchildren, Athena, Despina, Christiana, Constantine and Katerina and her six angelic great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her two brothers, Zannetos and Kypros Tofallis, family and friends. Despina’s love for her family was unconditional. We will miss and love her eternally with all of our hearts and never forget our Despina Her funeral will take place at 12.00 pm, on Tuesday 20th December 2022, at St. John the Baptist, Wightman Rd, Harringay, London N8 0LY, and the burial will followat Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP, at 2.00 pm. A donation box will be available, proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and the North London Hospice. The wake will take place after the burial at St. John the Baptist’s Church Hall.

Rest in Eternal Peace, God Bless Your Soul, My Always and Forever Angel, My Beloved Yiayia Despina

My wonderful Yiayia Despina,your leaving of this world has broken my heart. Shattered it to pieces. How can I ever mend it? Where do I start? You blessed us all with your presence alone. Your warm big gold heart, kindest smile and softest of hugs,created a warm loving family and maintained a place to call home. You raised me from a child to a man. You held my baby hand and sang me songs and stories of old. I held your frail hand and sang them back. And we would sing and I would dance on our weekends to Cypriot rhymes. And I would learn all of life’s lessons from your wonderful past.

And you’ve instilled a love of Cyprus very deep into my heart. I thank her for leaving her beloved Cyprus and thriving in a foreign country. I thank her for raising and educating her family, though she was unable to educate herself. I thank her for looking after my sisters, cousin, and myself, from boy to man, now and forever. I thank her for her story, her life, her joys, enduring sad times and wonderful times too. But above all, thank you for your love and devotion. Thank you for being part of my history, my geography, my memories, and everything happy in my life is reflected by you, my love! I couldn’t have asked for anyone better. Thank you my dearest Yiayia Despina, one of God’s angels who graced these lands. Rest in Eternal Peace, God Bless Your Soul, My Always and Forever Angel, My Beloved Yiayia Despina

Your grandson, Constantine Raphael Georgiou. Ο εγγονός σου, Κωνσταντίνος Ραφαέλ Γεωργίου

Δέσποινα Κονιός

(από τους Στύλλους, Αμμόχωστος, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιάς και αδελφής ΔΕΣΠΟΙΝΑ ΚΟΝΙΟΣ (της οικογένεια Τοφαλλή) από τους Στύλλους, Αμμόχωστος, Κύπρος σε ηλικία 90 ετών, την 30ήν Νοεμβρίου 2022. Η Δέσποινα αφήνει την κόρη της Μαρίτσα, τον γιό της Ανδρέα, τον γαμπρό της Ανδρέα, τα πέντε όμορφα εγγόνια της: Αθηνά, Δέσποινα, Χριστιάνα, Κωνσταντίνο και την Κατερίνα και τα έξι χαριτωμένα δισέγγονά της. Αφήνει, επίσης, τους δύο αδελφούς της Ζαννέτο και Κύπρο Τοφαλλή, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η αγάπη της Δέσποινας για την οικογένειά της ήταν τεράστια. Θα μας λείψει και θα την αγαπούμε παντοντινά με όλη μας την καρδιά. Δεν θα την ξεχάσουμε ποτέ. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη, 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 12 μ.μ., από την Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, Harringay, London N8 0NY και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP, στις 2 μ.μ. Θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών στη μνήμη της Δέσποινας. Οι εισφορές θα διατεθούν για το Macmillan Cancer Suppοrt και το Νorth London Hospice.H Παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο xωλ της Εκκλησίας του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή και όλοι είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

