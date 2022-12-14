Chrystalla Christou Vassiliades

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away peacefully on the 25th November, aged 92 years. Chrystalla was born in Paliomedoho, Nicosia and later lived in Varosi (Famagusta) before coming to London in 1954. She leaves behind her five children: Myro, Kyriaki, Chrysoulla, Christakis and Anastasia and son-in-laws and daughter-in-law. She also leaves behind her 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Chrystalla was a very loving person who worked extremely hard throughout her life, making sure her family had the best of everything they needed. She was a very generous woman who would always open her home to her family and friends if they needed a place to stay. We all love and miss her very much. Her memory will live on within us all and will never be forgotten.

The funeral will take place on the 19th of December 2022, at 10:00 am, at the Church of St. Mary’s, Wood Green and the burial will follow at The City Of London Cemetary Aldersbrook Road E12, at 12:30pm Chrystalla loved flowers, therefore the family will accept floral tributes to be sent by 8am on the 19th December to: Demetriou and English Funeral Directors Ltd. 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG.

Χρυστάλλα Χρήστου Βασιλειάδη

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας, μητέρας, πεθεράς, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 25 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 92 ετών. Η Χρυστάλλα γεννήθηκε στο Παλαιομέτοχο της Λευκωσίας και αργότερα έζησε στο Βαρώσι (Αμμόχωστος) πριν έρθει στο Λονδίνο το 1954. Αφήνει πέντε παιδιά, τον Μύρο, την Κυριακή, την Χρυσούλα, τον Χριστάκη, την Αναστασία, γαμπρούς και νύφες, 17 εγγόνια και 12 δισέγγονά. Η Χρυστάλλα μας ήταν αξιολάτρευτη. Δούλεψε πολύ σκληρά σε όλη της τη ζωή, φροντίζοντας η οικογένεια της να έχει πάντοτε ό,τι καλύτερο. Ήταν μια πολύ γενναιόδωρη γυναίκα που πάντα άνοιγε το σπίτι της για την οικογένεια και τους φίλους της, όταν χρειάζονταν ένα μέρος για να μείνουν. Την αγαπάμε πολύ. Και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Η μνήμη της θα παραμείνει άσβεστη και θα ζει για πάντα στην καρδιά μας. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί στις 19 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 10:00π.μ., από την εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Wood Green και η ταφή στο The City Of London Cemetary Aldersbrook Road E12, στις 12:30 μ.μ. Η Χρυστάλλα λάτρευε τα λουλούδια, επομένως η οικογένεια θα δεχτεί λουλούδια, τα οποία μπορούν να σταλθούν στο γραφείο κηδειών Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG, έως τις 8πμ, την Δευτέρα 19 Δεκεμβρίου.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

