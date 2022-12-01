Christos Kyriacou

(From Agios Epiktitos, Kyrenia)

20/08/1932 – 15/11/2022

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved father, Christos Kyriacou on the 15th of November 2022, aged 90. He leaves behind his daughter Ourania, sister Christina, brothers George, Sotiris, and many family members. The funeral will be held on the 13th of December 2022, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 69A Westow St, London SE19 3RW, at 12.00 pm, and the burial will follow at Croydon cemetery, Mitcham Rd, London CR9 3AT. The wake will be held at Miller and Carter, 1 Windmill Rd, Mitcham CR4 1HT. We would respectfully request that any flowers to be delivered to Alfred Smith funeral directors, 15 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5JF, before 10am, on the day

of the funeral. There will be a donation box in memory of Christos which will be given to Marsh & Willow Day Centre and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Χρήστος Κυριάκου

(από τον Άγιο Επίκτητο, Κερύνειας)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μου πατέρα Χρήστου Κυριάκου στις 15 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 90 ετών. Αφήνει την κόρη του Ουρανία, την αδελφή του Χριστίνα, τα αδέρφια του Γιώργο, Σωτήρη και πολλά ακόμα μέλη της οικογένειας.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης, 69A Westow St, London SE19 3RW, στις 12.00 μ.μ. και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Croydon, Mitcham Rd, London CR9 3AT. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Miller and Carter, 1 Windmill Rd, Mitcham CR4 1HT. Τα λουλούδι να παραδοθούν στο γραφείο κηδειών του Alfred Smith funeral directors, 15 Rowan Rd, London SW16 5JF, πριν από τις 10 π.μ., την ημέρα της κηδείας. Θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών στη μνήμη του Χρήστου τα οποία θα διατεθούν στο Marsh & Willow Day Centre and the Alzheimer‘s Society.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family