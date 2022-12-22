Anna Kyriacou

(From Ayios Memnon, Famagusta, Cyprus)

26/10/1924 – 9/12/ 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother Anna Kyriacou who passed away peacefully on 9 December 2022, aged 98. She leaves behind two sons Andy, Marios, three daughters Pamela, Melanie, Nikki, two sons-in-law Andreas, Nicos, two daughter-in-laws Chrystella, Anna, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren along with many relatives and friends. The funeral will take place at 10:00am, on Wednesday 28 December 2022, at St Katherines Greek Orthodox church, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL, and burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Rd N11 1JJ. Followed by the wake at St Katherines Church Hall, N20 0NL.

She will be sorely missed. May her Memory be eternal

Άννα Κυριάκου

(από τον Άγιο Μέμνονα Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Άννας Κυριακού, η οποία απεβίωσε την Παρασκευή 9 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 98 ετών. Αφήνει τους γιούς της Άντι και Μάριο, τις κόρες της Πάμελα, Μελένια και Νίκη, τους γαμπρούς της Ανδρέα, Νίκο, τις νύφες της Χρυστέλλα και Άννα, 13 εγγόνια, 18 δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί στις 10.00π.μ., την Τετάρτη 28 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, από την Ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL και ακολουθεί η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Rd N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, N20 0NL. Θα μας λείψει πολύ. Αιωνία της η μνήμη

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family