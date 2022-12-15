Andriani Pashalis

﻿(From Lefkara, Cyprus)

21/7/1926 – 30/11/2022

﻿ ﻿It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing away of our beloved Mother, Andriani Pashalis, who died at home on 30 November 2022, on her Name Day. Andriani was born in Lefkara, Cyprus on 21/7/1926. Her beloved husband, George, passed away in October 1993, and she now leaves three children, Maria, Klitos and Barry, their spouses, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as an extended family and friends. Andriani and George emigrated from Cyprus to the UK in 1953 together with their two eldest children. They established a home and business in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and joined Yorkshire’s existing Greek community. Later, in 1964 they relocated to Muswell Hill, London. Our Mother was much loved and respected by all and will be painfully missed.May her memory be eternal. The funeral service will be held on Friday 16 December 2022, at 11.00am, at St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL, followed by the burial at 12.30pm, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

﻿Ανδριανή Πασχάλη

﻿(Από τα Λεύκαρα, Κύπρος)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, Ανδριανής Πασχάλη, η οποία απεβίωσε στο σπίτι της στις 30 Νοεμβρίου 2022, ανήμερα της ονομαστικής της εορτής. Ο αγαπημένος της σύζυγος, Γιώργος, απεβίωσε τον Οκτώβριο του 1993. Αφήνει τρία παιδιά, την Μαρία, τον Κλείτο και τον Μπάρι, τους συζύγους τους, έξι εγγόνια, δύο δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η Ανδριανή και ο Γιώργος μετανάστευσαν στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο το 1953, μαζί με τα δυο μεγαλύτερα παιδιά τους. Έφτιαξαν το σπίτι και την επιχείρηση τους στο Bradford, West Yorkshire, όπου υπήρχε μεγάλη ελληνοκυπριακή κοινότητα. Το 1964 η οικογένεια μετακόμισε στο Muswell Hill του Λονδίνου, όπου δημιουργήσαν το νέο τους σπίτι και την επιχείρηση τους. Η Μητέρα μας ήταν πολύ αγαπητή και σεβαστή από όλους και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Αιωνία της η μνήμη. Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 11π.μ., από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στις 12.30 μ.μ., στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1 JJ.

