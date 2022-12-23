Anastasia (Chaili) Loizou

(From Trikomo, Cyprus)

13/12/1938 – 12/12/2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anastasia (Chaili) Loizou passed away on the 12th of December 2022, at the age of 83. She leaves behind four children Vassoulla, Louis, Michael and Miroulla, 10 grandchildren, her son-in-law and two daughters-in-law.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 4th January 2023, at 12 noon, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Constantine and Eleni, 69A Westow Street, Upper Norwood, London SE19 3RW, and the burial at Beckenham Cemetery, Elmers End, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TD The wake will be held Coombe Lodge Beefeater, 104 Coombe Rd,

Croydon CR0 5RB. There will be a donation box.

﻿Αναστασία (Χαϊλή) Λοΐζου

﻿(από το Τρίκωμο, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της Αναστασίας (Χαΐλή) Λοΐζου, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 12 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Αφήνει τέσσερα παιδιά, την Βασσούλα, τον Λούη, τον Μιχάλη και την Μυρούλλα, 10 εγγόνια, τον γαμπρό της και δύο νύφες.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 4 Ιανουαρίου 2023, στις 12 το μεσημέρι, από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίων Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης, 69A Westow Street, Upper Norwood, London SE19 3RW και η ταφή στο Beckenham Cemetery, Elmers End, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TD. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Coombe Lodge Beefeater, 104 Coombe Rd, Croydon CR0 5RB. Θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών την ημέρα της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family