We sadly announce that George Christou Michaelides from Nicosia passed away on Wednesday 14th December 2022 at the age of 91.

George came to the UK in the 1950s and founded the well known family company Michaelides Brothers developments in the UK and Cyprus where President Makarios invited him to view plans of their developments.

George and Michalides Brothers were well known in the community as building developers providing much employment within our community and philanthropists.

He leaves behind his wife Panayiota one son and four daughters, Laki, Stavroulla, Tasia, Sophie and Helen. And twelve grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 28th December 2022 at 12.00pm at the 12 Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, AL96NG followed by the burial at 1.45pm

Trent Park Cemetery in Cockfosters Road,Barnet EN4 0DZ.

Join us at the wake to be held at West Lodge Park Hotel àt 2.15pm to share your memories and celebrate this amazing mans life who touched many souls.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family.





