﻿Chrysanthos Louca

﻿(from Agia Triada, Gialousa, Cyprus



﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Chrysanthos Louca, on Monday 12 December 2022, at the age 83. Chrysanthos leaves behind, his wife Maro, sons Chris and Alex, brothers Vassos, Giorgos and Andrea, sister Charoulla.

The funeral will be held on January 4, 2023, at All Saints Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Camden St, London NW1 0JA, at 10.30am, and burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, at 12.30pm. On the day of the funeral there will be a donation box with all proceeds to go to the All Saints Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Χρύσανθος Λούκα

﻿(από την Αγία Τριάδα της Γιαλούσας, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Χρύσανθου Λούκα, τη Δευτέρα 12 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Ο Χρύσανθος αφήνει τη σύζυγό του Μάρω, τους γιους του Χρήστο και Αλέξιο, τα αδέρφια του Βάσο, Γιώργο, Ανδρέα

και Χαρούλα. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί στις 4 Ιανουαρίου 2023, από τον Ελληνορθόδοξο Kαθεδρικό Ναό Αγίων Πάντων, Camden St, London NW1 0JA, στις 10.30πμ, και η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, στις 12.30μμ.

Την ημέρα της κηδείας θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών με όλα τα έσοδα να διατίθενται στον Kαθεδρικό Ναό Αγίων Πάντων.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family