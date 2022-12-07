Irene Adonis

(From Glasgow – Scotland)

It is with great sadness we announce that Irene Adonis sadly passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday 27th November 2022, at the age of 78. She leaves behind her husband George Adonis, her two children Francesca and Nicholas and her two grandchildren Elias and Ophelia, relatives, and friends. The funeral service will be held on Friday the 16th of December 2022, at St Andrews Greek Orthodox ­­Church, Kentish Town Road NW1 9QA, at 11am, followed by the cremation at New Southgate Crematorium and wake will be held at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, 2 Britannia Road, London N12 9RU.We ask instead of flowers, for donations for Motor Neuron Disease (MND),

a donation box will be available on the day of funeral.

Ειρήνη Άδωνις

(Από Γλασκώβη – Σκωτία)

﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας Ειρήνης Άδωνις, την Κυριακή 27 Νοεμβρίου 2022, στο σπίτι της, περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένεια της, σε ηλικία 78 ετών. Αφήνει τον σύζυγο της Γιώργο Άδωνη, τα παιδιά της Φραντζέσκα και Νικόλα, τα δύο εγγόνια της Ηλία και Οφέλια, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, από τον Ιερό Ναό Απόστολου Ανδρέα, Kentish Town Road NW1 9QA, στις 11:00 π.μ., και θα ακολουθήσει η αποτέφρωση στο New Southgate Crematorium. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, 2 Britannia Road, London N12 9RU. Παρακαλούμε αντί για λουλούδια, να γίνουν εισφορές για το Motor Neuron Disease (MND), στο κουτί εισφορών, την ημέρα της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

