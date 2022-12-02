It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of our founding member Georghiades, Harry who was very involved with the starting of the Greek Cypriot community, the coffee shop and soccer team…deepest sympathy to the family.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο ενός από τα μέλη μας Γεωργιάδη Χάρη, ο οποίος συμμετείχε πολύ στο ξεκίνημα της ελληνοκυπριακής κοινότητας, του καφενείο και της ποδοσφαιρικής ομάδας… θερμά συλλυπητήρια στην οικογένεια.

Πέθανε ειρηνικά την Τετάρτη 30 Νοεμβρίου 2022 στο Columbia Forest Long Term Care στο Waterloo σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Αγαπημένος σύζυγος της Νίκης εδώ και 55 χρόνια. Αγαπημένος πατέρας του Νικ (Αμαλία), του Κρις (Κάτια) και του Γιώργου (Κάρα). Αγαπημένος παππούς των Roman, Damian, Natalia, Markos, Charles, Christopher, Keaton, Lauren, Brooke και Taylor. Αγαπητος αδελφος του Ανδρέα (Όλγα). Θυμούνται με αγάπη τα ανίψια και οι ανιψιοί, ο Νικ, ο Στιβ και ο Μάριο.

Αποθανόντες από γονείς, Νίκο και Βέλλα και αδερφή, Γεωργία Κυριάκου (Νίκος).

Η οικογένεια του Χάρι θα δέχεται συγγενείς και φίλους από τις 6:00 – 8:00 μ.μ. την Παρασκευή 2 Δεκεμβρίου 2022 στο Γραφείο Τελετών Henry Walser, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Η κηδεία θα γίνει στη 1:00 μ.μ. το Σάββατο 3 Δεκεμβρίου 2022 στον Αγ. Πέτρου και Παύλου Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία, 527 Bridgeport Rd, Kitchener. Το νεκροταφείο Interment Parkview και ακολούθησε δεξίωση στο Wildcraft Grill and Bar, 425 King St N, Waterloo.

Ως εκφράσεις συμπάθειας, οι δωρεές στο Parkinson Canada – Research (www.parkinson.ca/research ) ή στο Sts. Η Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία Πέτρου και Παύλου θα εκτιμούσε την οικογένεια (κάρτες διαθέσιμες στο γραφείο τελετών).

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Niki for 55 years. Loving father of Nick (Amalia), Chris (Katia) and George (Kara). Cherished grandfather of Roman, Damian, Natalia, Markos, Charles, Christopher, Keaton, Lauren, Brooke and Taylor. Dear brother of Andreas (Olga). Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews, Nick, Steve and Mario.

Predeceased by parents, Nicos and Vella and sister, Georgia Kyriacou (Nicos).

Harry’s family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 527 Bridgeport Rd, Kitchener. Interment Parkview Cemetery followed by a reception at the Wildcraft Grill and Bar, 425 King St N, Waterloo.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada – Research (www.parkinson.ca/research ) or Sts. Peter and Paul Greek orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family