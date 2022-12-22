AKEL General Secretary: The government ruling forces live in a parallel virtual reality, while tens of thousands of people wake up every day wondering how they will make ends meet
“The country and society need a government with a progressive President to strengthen and rebuild the welfare state, so that the state can support society effectively, all through the year and I all aspects. That President is Andreas Mavroyiannis,” stressed the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou, delivering the Party’s contribution to the People’s Solidarity Network [set up by the mass organisations of the Left].
The General Secretary of AKEL observed that “in Cyprus there is poverty and misery, and mass poverty at that. It is something that unfortunately the government ruling forces have never acknowledged. They live in a parallel virtual reality where there is neither poverty nor a high cost of living, which has made the situation much more worrying and acute. Economic insecurity prevails, while there are tens of thousands of people who wake up every day wondering how they will make it through the month to make ends meet because their incomes aren’t enough. Apart from this indifferent attitude towards these thousands of our fellow citizens, the government ruling forces prefer to use the increased revenues they have amassed due to the price increases and hikes to make them budget surpluses. They should return at least part of these increased revenues back to society, to our fellow citizens so that they can cope with the great difficulties.”
It is obvious, Stefanos Stefanou noted that “a big change is needed on social policy, just as Cyprus needs a big change. We need a President and a Government that are sensitive to people’s problems and insecurity. We need to embrace our vulnerable fellow human beings with warmth. We need a government with a progressive president who can strengthen and rebuild the welfare state so that the state can effectively and comprehensively support society in manifold ways. And that President is Andreas Mavroyiannis”.
Expressing AKEL’s
congratulations
to the People’s Solidarity Network which, for several years now, has developed a great deal of voluntary activity in recent years, providing assistance to thousands of our vulnerable fellow citizens who do not have the basics to enable them to survive, the General Secretary of AKEL also expressed his
congratulations
and appreciation to all voluntary organisations, all over the country, to organised groups, Municipalities and local government, whose volunteer work actively contributes to supporting many thousands of families, tens of thousands of our fellow citizens who are in need.
Stefanos Stefanou subsequently presented the head of the Solidarity Network, Marina Koukou, with AKEL’s financial contribution to the People’s Solidarity Network, noting that hundreds of packages will be delivered over these days, not only in Nicosia but in other districts too.