Friday 9th December 2022

World Cup Quarter Finals

Croatia v Brazil 15.00pm(QTR FINAL 1) BBC 1

Netherlands v Argentina 19.00pm (QTR FINAL 2) BBC 1

Saturday 10th December 2022

World Cup Quarter Finals

Morocco v Portugal 15.00pm (QTR FINAL 3) ITV

England v France 19.00pm (QTR FINAL 4) ITV

Tuesday 13th December 2022

World Cup Semi Finals

Quarter-Final 1 Winner v Quarter-Final 2 Winner 19.00pm

Wednesday 14th December 2022

World Cup

Quarter-Final 3 Winner v Quarter-Final 4 Winner 19.00pm