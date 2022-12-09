Posted on

Their heated marquee garden has multiple TVs. This is the perfect place to capture all the action.

 Friday 9th December 2022 

World Cup Quarter Finals 

Croatia v Brazil 15.00pm(QTR FINAL 1) BBC 1 

Netherlands v Argentina 19.00pm (QTR FINAL 2) BBC 1 

Saturday 10th December 2022 

World Cup Quarter Finals 

Morocco v Portugal 15.00pm (QTR FINAL 3) ITV 

England v France 19.00pm (QTR FINAL 4) ITV 

Tuesday 13th December 2022 

World Cup Semi Finals 

Quarter-Final 1 Winner v Quarter-Final 2 Winner 19.00pm 

Wednesday 14th December 2022 

World Cup 

Quarter-Final 3 Winner v Quarter-Final 4 Winner 19.00pm 

Leave a Reply