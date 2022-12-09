Their heated marquee garden has multiple TVs. This is the perfect place to capture all the action.
Friday 9th December 2022
World Cup Quarter Finals
Croatia v Brazil 15.00pm(QTR FINAL 1) BBC 1
Netherlands v Argentina 19.00pm (QTR FINAL 2) BBC 1
Saturday 10th December 2022
World Cup Quarter Finals
Morocco v Portugal 15.00pm (QTR FINAL 3) ITV
England v France 19.00pm (QTR FINAL 4) ITV
Tuesday 13th December 2022
World Cup Semi Finals
Quarter-Final 1 Winner v Quarter-Final 2 Winner 19.00pm
Wednesday 14th December 2022
World Cup
Quarter-Final 3 Winner v Quarter-Final 4 Winner 19.00pm