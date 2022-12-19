While fake perfume can look almost identical to its genuine counterparts, laboratory tests of samples previously seized by PIPCU have shown that it can contain poisonous chemicals, including cyanide and even human urine.

Fake cosmetics such as eyeliner, mascara, lip gloss and foundation have also been found to contain toxic levels of chemicals and harmful substances such as arsenic, mercury and lead.

All of these can cause allergic reactions, such as skin irritation, swelling, rashes and burns.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hussey, from the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), said:

“The lower price of counterfeit beauty products make them an appealing option to shoppers in the run up to Christmas, particularly at a time when cost-of-living pressures have increased.

“Those involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit goods are taking advantage of this and making huge profits in the process. These products are often untested and unregulated, showing that counterfeiters have little regard for the safety of the people who end up using them.”

The 400 perfume bottles were among seven tonnes of counterfeit clothing, accessories and wireless earphones seized by PIPCU officers after they raided two commercial premises in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, on 13 December 2022.

They were supported by Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Vulcan, the North West Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (NWPIPCU), Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, Immigration Services and anti-counterfeiting agency WRi.

A residential address was also searched, and one man was arrested. He has since been released under investigation.