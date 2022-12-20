V Jewellers are one of the most outstanding and creative in the jewellery business, and the ideal place for anyone who wishes to buy, sell, restore, remodel or repair jewellery.

Based in North London, what once began as a local workshop in London’s famous Hatton Garden, swiftly transformed into what is today one of the most successful retail stores. The two brothers who established V Jewellers in 1998, envisioned a store that would handle each and every jewellery-related demand that people had, no matter how small or complicated, and so far, they have achieved their ultimate goal.

V Jewellers offers a wide range of services. The most prominent, which makes them stand-out from the rest, is the exceptional and unique design of bespoke jewellery that caters to their customers’ needs, with a speciality in custom-made engagement rings in platinum, gold, diamonds, and precious gemstones. We are very proud diamond specialists with over 20 years experience and offer a large variety of diamonds at very competitive prices.

Part of their forte, further includes pearl jewellery, bracelets, cross pendants, children’s jewellery, men’s jewellery, wedding and eternity rings, dress rings, earrings, and watches.

V Jewellers understand that buying an engagement ring can be one of the most important and personal endeavours of your life, and therefore dedicate a lot of time and effort to make sure that the final product meets your exact requirements. Among other services, V Jewellers restore your most precious pieces to their original state, remodel your jewellery to give it a fresh new look, repair and provide valuations by knowledgeable jewellery appraisers with a complete description and verification of what your jewellery actually is.

V Jewellers are open every Tuesday-Saturday from 10:30am to 5:00pm and are always welcoming new customers who have special requests. If you are interested in learning more, you can find the jewellery store at 24 Heddon Court Parade, Cockfosters Road, Cockfosters, Barnet EN4 0DB and soon an online shop will be available.

For more information on their services, contact V Jewellers via email [email protected] or please call 020 8449 6644.

Alternatively, to send a message, complete the form on their website: www.vjewellers.co.uk

