US Ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber has expressed the wish for the creation of circumstances that will lead to the resumption of the dialogue for a viable solution of the Cyprus problem.

The Ambassador had on Friday a farewell meeting with President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, with whom she discussed a series of issues such as bilateral relations, Ukraine and the protection of the environment.

According to a press release by the Parliament, they both expressed satisfaction for the “significant upgrading of bilateral relations between Cyprus and the USA,” as well as their desire to further strengthen those ties.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, the House of Representatives President expressed hope that soon there will be a resumption of the process to solve the problem, noting that Cyprus can become an example and offer prospect for the prevalence of peace and stability in the entire region.

It is added that the US Ambassador expressed the wish for the creation of the conditions that will lead to the resumption of the dialogue to achieve a viable solution to the Cyprus problem.

On the humanitarian crisis of the ongoing war in Ukraine, they both stressed the need to support the country to become a safe place for Ukrainian refugees to return.

Demetriou said that the respect and protection of human rights is not limited in the case of Ukraine, saying that Turkey’s ambivalent attitude to the crisis should not divert the attention of the international community away from the violation of universal principles, including the respect for human rights.

Concluding, the press release says that Demetriou and Garber also discussed issues of common interest, such as the empowerment of women, respect for human rights, the fight against corruption and the protection of the environment.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.