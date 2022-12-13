We have set as a priority the upgrading of Cyprus sports in all sectors and to this end we adopted a comprehensive strategy that focuses on the promotion and essential support of our country’s talented athletes, on a team and individual level, said President Nicos Anastasiades.

Addressing an event at the Presidential Palace on Monday evening, in honor of athletes who distinguished in international competitions, the President said that this is a minimum token of gratitude from the state to all those who represent our country in the world’s top sporting events and act as Cyprus’ ambassadors.

At the event, during which 120 athletes were given awards, the President noted that the path the athletes follow requires intensive effort, systematic preparation and personal sacrifices every day, as well as patience, perseverance, self-discipline and dedication. He also said that they set an example and model of excellence for younger generations.

President Anastasiades said that the strategy aims to identify and involve children in competitive sports from a young age. He said that the Cyprus Sports Organization supports these children via the talent grant.

He also referred to the operation of sports schools but also to the implementation of programs such as, among others, that of “Middle School Sports” and the strengthening of the efforts of championship-level athletes and their coaches, providing them with the necessary guarantees for achieving their goals.

The President said that the government proceeded, among others, to draw up a National Strategy for Sports, through the preparation of a sports legislation, which has been undertaken by the Cyprus Sports Organization, the adoption of the New Plan for the Professional Rehabilitation of High-Performance Athletes, the increase of sportsmen’s grants, the implementation of the Code of Good Governance etc.

President Anastasiades said that since 2018, more than 70 projects have been completed or are in progress, totaling at 60 million euros.

He said that the athletes, beyond their distinctions, demonstrate commitment to the principles and values of fair competition, noble competition and excellence.

In his address he also praised the excellent cooperation with Cyprus Sports Organization.