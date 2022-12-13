With Christmas fast approaching, Enfield residents are being warned and advised about the dangers of buying cheap and potentially unsafe toys for their children.

The warning follows a seizure of 17 Huggy Wuggy unofficial replica soft toys by Enfield Council’s Trading Standards officers from a shop in Enfield Town.

During basic tests by Trading Standards officers, the toys failed essential safety requirements under the Toy (Safety) Regulations 2011.

The eyes fell off and the arms fell apart from the Huggy Wuggy toys which presented a choking hazard to young children.

One of the tests carried out also failed the safety standard BS EN71, which requires toys to be able to withstand a tension test for 10 seconds at a force greater than that capable of a three-year-old.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Licensing, Planning & Regulatory Services, Cllr Susan Erbil, said: “In the run up to Christmas, it is imperative that residents who are buying toys for children check very carefully that they are buying goods that are safe, and that meet UK safety standards.

“I would advise any resident who is unsure about the safety of toys for sale in the borough to contact our Trading Standards service for advice. Sadly, this is not an issue unique to Enfield as cheap, unsafe toys are currently flooding the UK marketplace.”

To be compliant, all toys sold in the UK should to be labelled to include the name and address of the manufacturer or importer including the batch number, model or serial number of the product. The United Kingdom Assessed Marking (UKCA) or CE mark should be displayed and include any warnings or safety advice.

Enfield Council’s Trading Standards department can be contacted by email at: [email protected]

Enfield Council’s Trading Standards service is responsible for protecting consumers and businesses in the borough by ensuring a safe and fair trading environment. For further information visit: www.enfield.gov.uk/services/business-and-licensing/trading-standards