The Met Office has warned that severe cold weather is set to hit the UK this week, with overnight temperatures plummeting to -6C (21F) in some places.
Snow is likely in northern Scotland, although temperatures will be low enough to make it a possibility anywhere in the country.
Frost and ice are also expected.
People are being urged to use their heating, despite rising energy prices, and to look out for people who are especially vulnerable.
Health care providers are also being told to implement cold weather plans under a level three cold weather alert, between 18:00 GMT on Wednesday and 09:00 on Monday 12 December in most parts of England.
A yellow weather warning for snow is also in place for northern Scotland on Wednesday.
BBC Weather’s Simon King said that, from Tuesday night and for the rest of the week, a northerly wind from the Arctic will turn things much cooler, with temperatures nationwide ranging from highs of 1C to 4C, several degrees below the average of 6C to 9C.
“We’re also going to see widespread hard overnight frost with temperatures dropping below freezing, hitting -2C to -6C by the end of the week,” Mr King said.
“For most parts of the UK what we’ll see is sunshine – many more of us will have those cold, crisp, sunny mornings.”
While snow is only forecast in north east Scotland, “the situation is that it will be cold enough for anywhere in the UK to see snow.”
Higher than average temperatures throughout October and much of November, combined with rising energy bills, meant that many people have put off turning the heating on to warm their homes.
However, this could prove dangerous for vulnerable people.
The World Health Organization considers an “adequately warm home” as reaching as 21C in living rooms and 18C in bedrooms – but studies have shown that the average temperature that people will be living in if they can’t afford to heat their homes is only 10C.
Sophie Barrett, spokesperson for Age UK, urged people to put the heating on and ensure it reaches a level high enough to stay warm at home.
“We are hearing lots of very sad stories, ranging from different extremes – some are sacrificing food for heating, others are saying they will be staying in bed all day to avoid getting cold,” she said.
“And some people told us they will shut appliances such as fridges off, which is dangerous from a food safety perspective, or use candles to avoid turning on the lights, which is a clear fire hazard.”
She also said it is essential people look up what benefits they are entitled to to ensure they are getting the help they need for the winter ahead.