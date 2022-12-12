All flights have been suspended at Stansted Airport after it was forced to close its runway due to bad weather.

Heathrow and Gatwick also cancelled or delayed flights after snow, ice and freezing fog swept the UK.

A yellow weather warning remains place for Scotland, London and south-west England until Monday morning, with the disruption set to continue.

Trains have also been delayed and drivers warned to take care after several motorway accidents.

Stansted said on Sunday night its only runway was closed to allow for snow clearance due to weather conditions and all flights were suspended.

“Delays to flights were experienced earlier due to de-icing of aircraft which is a ground handler’s responsibility and safety of aircraft and passengers is paramount,” a spokesman added.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline for current status of their flights.”