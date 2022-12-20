Pies without pastry in Greece are known as Τέμπελοπίτες / Tempelopites, which translates as lazy pies! This is a delicious, soft pie made with lots of vegetables, cheese and herbs – one slice, won’t be enough and even the children will never guess that they are eating vegetables with this really tasty offering! I like serving a slice with a bowl of homemade soup.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil + 150 ml

1 shallot, chopped

1 medium leek, chopped

4 spring onions, chopped

2 medium courgettes, grated

2 large carrots, grated

275g baby spinach, roughly chopped

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup milk

4 eggs, lightly beaten

200g ricotta

200g feta, crumbled

100g cheddar, cheese, crated

2 tbsp chopped parsley or 2 tbsp chopped dill

2 tbsp chopped mint

1 tbsp dried mint

1/2 tsp salt

Freshly ground nutmeg

Freshly ground black pepper

Topping:

Black and white sesame seeds

Method:

Preheat your oven to 170c /324f . Grease, flour and line the base of a square tin (9 x 9) with baking paper.

In a large skillet or wok, heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil and sauté the shallot, leeks and spring onions until softened.

Squeeze the grated courgettes and add to the onions with the carrots, cook for a few minutes then add the spinach, a bit at the time, until wilted. Place the vegetables in a sieve and allow the excess liquid to drain.

In a large bowl, add the milk, flour, baking powder and whisk until lump free. Add the eggs and the remaining olive oil and mix. Fold in the drained vegetable mixture, cheeses and herbs. Season with a little salt, lots of pepper and freshly ground nutmeg.

Pour into the prepared baking dish and spread out evenly. Sprinkle top with sesame seeds and bake for 40 minutes or until top turns golden brown.

Remove from oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes, cut into squares and serve. Delicious either warm or cold.