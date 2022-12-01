Airports could soon be scrapping certain rules at security thanks to new technology.

The UK Government is considering installing 3D scanners in airport security which would see the end of the 100ml restriction on liquids and travellers would no longer have to separate things into plastic bags.

According to the Times, major airports could see the new tech installed in 2024 and passengers could keep items such as cosmetics and liquids in their luggage while going through security for the first time in 16 years.

Passengers who don’t remove certain items from their bags can cause delays at airport security and if they carry liquids over 100mls, the staff can simply throw it away.

The new 3D baggage screening tech is slowly being rolled out on trial at Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham and has been hailed a ‘game changer’ by experts.

Speaking to The Times, John Holland-Kaye, the chief executive of Heathrow: “We are slowly rolling them out. We have just started the expansion of the security area in Terminal 3 which will have more CT scanners and have a deadline of mid-2024 from the DfT. By then the normal passenger experience will be that liquids stay in bags.”

Liquid allowance restrictions came into force back in 2006 following a terrorist threat uncovered.

Currently all passengers need to separate their liquids gels, and aerosols and put them in a clear plastic bag no bigger than 20 x 20cm.