Turkey’s intention to promote the membership of the Turkish Cypriot pseudostate to the Organization of Turkic States under the “state-observer” status was strongly resisted by member states and so Ankara had to backtrack, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Demetris Demetriou has told CNA.

Demetriou said that this was ascertained during the recent meetings which Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, had with his counterparts of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and the contacts of the Cypriot Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan, Kypros Giorgallis.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Turkey had to proceed with amending the charter of the Organization of Turkic States so that the pseudostate will be able in the future to join as an entity, noting at the same time, that this amendment of the charter must be ratified by the member states of the Organization, something not expected to take place in the near future.

Demetriou said that the officials of Kyrgystan, Kazakstan and Uzbekistan have denied that this development is linked with any action for the recognition of the pseudostate, and expressed full respect to the international law, the sovereignty, the territorial integrity and the independence of the Republic of Cyprus.

Ambassador Giorgallis had meetings in Kyrgystan, in the framework of his visit for the ceremony during which he handed over his credentials to President, Sadyr Japarov.

The Foreign Ministry said in a press release that during Giorgallis’ meetings with the Foreign Minister and the Deputy Foreign Minister the two sides agreed ways to further deepen relations both at the bilateral and at the EU level.

The Cypriot Ambassador raised the issue of the recent decision of the Organization of Turkic States during the Samarkand Summit to attribute the status of the “observer” to the pseudostate and they assured him of the country’s attachment to the international law principles and the relevant UN resolutions.

