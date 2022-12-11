The new illegal invasion of populations into the free government-controlled areas of the Republic of Cyprus is yet another illegal action by Turkey which aims to alter the demography, Cyprus’ Interior Minister, Nicos Nouris, has said, adding that through the instrumentalization of the immigration problem, the Turks are pursuing to cause social, financial, political problems and issues of instability and destabilization in the country.

Unfortunately, he added, developments at the latest Home Affairs EU Council meeting were disappointing as some member states showed unwillingness to promote for voting to the European Parliament a regulation about the instrumentalization of immigration. This development, he added, leaves Turkey without blame and without any sanctions.

The Minister of Interior said that developments at the Council have affected European solidarity, expressing hoe that with Cyprus’ insistence and the support of countries which back Cyprus, soon there will be a review of positions and a reversal of the negative development.

Addressing the memorial service of the heroes of Omorfita, Nouris said that “while for 48 years we have been experiencing the provocative attempt of the neo-sultans of Ankara to colonize the occupied part of our country, in recent months we have witnessed yet another systematic and heinous crime, the colonization of the territories controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, through the daily, systematic and guided advancement of thousands of irregular migrants, through the green line.”

Nouris underlined that the government’s permanent aim is to find a just, viable and functional solution to the national problem, as defined by the relevant UN resolutions and principles and values of the EU.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.