London, Monday 19 December, 2022; Tottenham Hotspur’s Danish international midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg today visited Tottenham Foodbank to make a special delivery of essential items donated by the Club and its players ahead of Christmas.

Foodbanks provide emergency food and support to people living in poverty – currently a foodbank parcel is handed out every 13 seconds in the UK.

Tottenham Foodbank provides emergency food parcels containing at least three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced meals to individuals and families within the community. In the last six months alone, there has been a 55 per cent increase in demand for their services.

Tottenham Hotspur is a long-term supporter of its local foodbanks, with an ongoing fundraising campaign delivered in partnership with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust and the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, enabling fans to make a donation by texting COYSFOODBANK plus an amount to 70085* (for example, text COYSFOODBANK 10 to donate £10).

The campaign has visibility at all home matches, with Tottenham Foodbank regularly holding matchday collections for fans to donate much-needed items at the nearby Tottenham Community Sports Centre.

The Club will be making a donation of proceeds from ticket sales from its exhibition match against OGC Nice on Wednesday to local Foodbanks – supporting the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham’s Festive Foodbank, which has been established at the Club-sponsored Sixth Form to collect items for those in-need within the school community, as well as both Tottenham Foodbank and North Enfield Foodbank.

Hojbjerg said: “This is very important and I’m proud that our Club gives us a platform to share this moment and make a difference to those who need it.

“Christmas is about giving and being together – there are people who need what we can give and it is a nice feeling to be able to help.

“Using our platform, it is important to give back to where we are based and the community in which we play – this is something the Club does every year. There are many good things happening with this Foodbank here in Tottenham and it is important that this support continues.”

This winter, Tottenham Foodbank is crowdfunding to raise £100,000 to provide fuel vouchers to those most vulnerable in Haringey. To find out more and show your support, please visit: tottenham.foodbank.org.uk.