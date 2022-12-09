John Lingi (aged 31), Costas Adamou, and Georgina Kassiras took part in the historic city of Palermo Marathon in Sicily on Sunday 20th Novem-ber.

It was Costas’ fifth Marathon (in 5 years) and John’s first, whilst it was Georgina’s first Half Mara-thon. The course ran through the beautiful old city and around the new city.

John crossed the finish line in a fantastically impressive 4 hours and 10 minutes, with Costas finishing in 5 hours 24 minutes in extremely difficult running conditions, with the last hour or so run in torrential rain.

Georgina had no previous running experience whatsoever, and so her time of 2 hours 49 minutes was equally impressive.

Costas has previously run Marathons in Edinburgh and Athens (both in 2017), and Limassol and New York (both in 2019).

The trio are now contemplating the Paris marathon in Spring!