Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Hornsey Park Road in Wood Green.

Most of the first floor and part of the second floor of a terraced house converted into flats were damaged by fire. Firefighters rescued two people from the second floor and one person from the first floors via a 9-metre ladder. They were all treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews. A further three people left the building before the Brigade arrived and seven people were evacuated from a neighbouring property as a precaution.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers gave vital fire survival guidance to those inside on how to stay safe before firefighters arrived.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved lithium-ion batteries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used, so it’s important to always use the correct charger for the product and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

“Batteries can also pose a risk if they have been damaged, so try to ensure they are not getting knocked around while in use as this can increase the chance of damage to cells. You should also not expose them to extremes of temperature.”

The Brigade was called at 0826 and the fire was under control by 0849. Fire crews from Hornsey, Holloway, Tottenham and Southgate fire stations attended the scene.