AKEL Leader of Parliamentary Group Giorgos Loukaides on the incidents outside Parliament incidents in the Parliament:

This wasn’t a surprise – DISY and the government bear grave responsibilities

“Steadily and consciously they are working to falsify history, culminating in their intention to erect monuments to Grivas

AKEL stresses that what happened yesterday was neither a bolt from the blue nor an isolated event.

As AKEL Parliamentary Representative Giorgos Loukaides told ‘Astra’ radio, it is no coincidence that the fourth largest party is far-right ELAM, which is nostalgic for Grivas and EOKA B, while the responsibilities of the government and DISY are grave, given that they are constantly and deliberately working to falsify history, culminating in their intention to erect monuments to Grivas.

Giorgos Loukaides said that yesterday those gathered outside Parliament were chanting the slogan “EOKA B strike again”, calling for the killing of militants of the Left and AKEL MP’s.

He stressed that it was an organised situation and noted that every Grivas advocate is racist, homophobic, chauvinist and possessed by fanaticism.

AKEL Parliamentary leader Giorgos Loukaides also mocked the fact that DISY President and presidential candidate Averof Neofytou did not condemn what happened but spoke of “national division”, without saying a single word about Grivas, as Nikos Christodoulides also does.

G.Loukaides also called on N. Christodoulides and A. Neophytou to state whether they will continue to stand on the side of ELAM and honour Grivas and EOKA B.

