The struggle of the ‘Wolt’ strikers is spreading to all cities

17 December 2922, “Haravgi” newspaper

The workers-delivery drivers at Wolt Food Service Company have taken to the streets for the 5th day running. In addition to the strikers in Nicosia, delivery drivers in Limassol and Larnaca have also joined the struggle.

The General Secretary of the Cyprus Hotels and Catering Establishment Employees Trade Union (SYXKA) affiliated to the class-based trade union federation of PEO Neofytos Timinis told ‘Astra’ radio that developments are expected by the evening as to whether workers in Paphos will also react. He said that the strike will continue, stating that the workers’ morale is very high, also stressing the support expressed by society towards Wolt delivery drivers.

At the same time, General Secretary of SYXKA-PEO said that on Monday after all the trade union organisations meet, measures to support the workers will be announced. He also said that they expect both sides – agents and company – to be invited to the negotiating table in addition to the trade unions so as to clarify the landscape and see how to negotiate a collective agreement that will bring about industrial peace.

The General Secretary of SYXKA Timinis Neofytou clarified that the pay for Wolt workers is determined by the company and every 15 days payment is made. He added that the amount that accumulates ends up in the agent’s pocket who retains 41%. He noted that if an employee receives 900 euros, he has about 400 euros left to cover his motorcycle expenses, petrol and basic needs.

Furthermore, Timinis Neofytou also noted that PEO, in consultation with AKEL, raised the issue in Parliament, saying that the debate was expected to continue after the opening of the House of Representatives. He also said that there are other regulations for workers from third countries and others for Europeans.

