Working together we can stop the bloodshed in our streets and make London a safer place for young people. This was the message conveyed by the Metropolitan Police (Met) during the forum ‘Haringey Youth Innovation Hub’, which was organised in Tottenham, after the tragic conclusion that there has been a growing knife crime problem in the UK that has resulted in 51,430 possession by weapon offences in the year ending June 2022 in England and Wales alone. Most of these offences were committed in London whereby several years ago the city infamously surpassed knife crime rates of New York, a city known for its gang activity. The Big Apple, however, has a much larger population than that of London, and this made headlines across the nation as the cries of families suffering from this tragedy reached climax point and the government has begun to prioritise, what is seen to many, as a failure to protect London’s and the wider UK’s young people, which is of course very concerning.

Many have blamed Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, for the increasing numbers, however, for the knife bearing gang culture of the streets to be addressed in its entirety, open dialogue is needed. In response to this, the Metropolitan Police (MET) has begun a series of initiatives to interact with the community and focus not only on criminal investigations but also on prevention through increasing engagements with the community.

A large percentage of those affected by crime are young people, as a result the MET organised a forum at the newly built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium whereby young members of the local community had a platform where their voices could be heard by community members and senior members of the MET. The forum was organised in partnership with Haringey Community Gold, Bridge Renewal Trust and Spurs Kicks Programme and the NHS and was presented by Reverend Nims Obunge MBE.

Much dialogue took place between the members of the community and the Police; however, three prevailing questions were proposed, firstly – “In order to help reduce knife crime in Haringey, what ideas do you have to help the Police make the streets safer?” Secondly, “In your opinion what would be the preferred approach by the Police if you were stopped and searched?” And lastly, “What actions can the police take to improve the relationship between young people and the Police?”

It was clear that there were some underlying tensions in the room with some calling for more to be done and more resources to be allocated to the Police, charities, and community organisations to tackle the risks that many young men and women face on the streets today. It was evident that a lot of finger pointing was directed at the MET, but it must be noted that everyday officers are also putting their lives and livelihoods on the line to keep the streets safe for all and are severely under resourced in one of the most challenging cities, and stop and search protocols are in the interest of all for the innocent and for the prevention of those intending to use weapons and thus making them think twice about throwing their life away and being hurled into a system of repeat offences and a bleak future. With budgets being cut and austerity looming around the corner, the government must act to aid the Police by increasing funding for programmes such as these. The positive take away from this was that young people had the confidence to stand up and speak their mind and raise their concerns about what they were concerned about and how they feel. Having the privilege of being at a state-of-the-art stadium, which some hold as one of the best in the world, and being chaperoned around the beautiful interior architecture and hosted in what would normally be out of access area for the public, most definitely had a positive effect on the attendees, as well as being gifted with a goodie bag which evidently put a smile on their faces.

It is clear that more dialogue is needed and more events such as these are needed to find a solution so that the community cooperates with the Police at all levels to bridge the gap between the problems young people face in the home and local environment and continue improving young people’s confidence with Policing before it spills over onto the streets, adding to the ever-increasing criminality of our youth, but with a new commissioner and a mission to take young people’s concerns seriously, I believe that we can see a safer future.

