The first position won by the Turkish Cypriot progressive forces in the voting procedure conveys an optimistic message

27 December 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The significant increase in the percentages recorded by the progressive parties in the “local authority” voting procedure of the Turkish Cypriots sends out an important and optimistic message.

Securing victory in the majority of “municipalities” [in the occupied areas], including three of the six biggest towns by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), as well as the victory of the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) in Nicosia, represents an important success. It is worth noting that the support render4ed by the smaller parties and movements of the Left towards progressive candidates and ballot lists further strengthened this result. Furthermore, the victory in the “Famagusta Municipality” by forces calling for the respect for international law with regards the Varosha issue is a particularly noteworthy development.

This victory has been recorded at the same time as these parties are strongly opposing Ersin Tatar, resisting the policies of assimilation and subjugation of the Turkish Cypriots by Turkey, while advocating a federal solution for the Cyprus problem, opposing the unacceptable setting of “preconditions”, namely a two state solution, to predetermine the results of negotiations.

AKEL congratulates all the progressive forces for this result and stresses the need to continue our common struggle for the resumption of the negotiations from the point where the two sides had remained at Crans Montana, with the aim of reaching a speedy solution within the agreed framework.