The first cold snap is on the way – there’s a cold weather alert starting from tomorrow evening. Please look out for those most at risk – and if you need somewhere warm, visit one of our snug ‘Warm Welcome’ locations around the borough. www.haringey.gov.uk/community/haringey-warm-welcome. Or find advice on financial support that will help you stay warm at http://www.haringey.gov.uk/…/helping-you-stay-warm-and…