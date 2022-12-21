The feast of the Nativity of the Lord in North London on Sunday 25th December 2022, at St Andrew the Apostle, Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Kentish Town Road, London NW1 9QA, United Kingdom.
8.30am followed by the Devine Liturgy.
Celebrated by his eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain
The feast of the Nativity of the Lord in North London
The feast of the Nativity of the Lord in North London on Sunday 25th December 2022, at St Andrew the Apostle, Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Kentish Town Road, London NW1 9QA, United Kingdom.