On Friday 25th November 2022, the Feast day of St Catherine, His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis presided over Matins and concelebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St Catherine Barnett & Enfield in North London. Among those concelebrating was the Priest-in-charge Very Revd Archim. Damianos Konstantinou, Assistant Priest Reverend Oeconomos Gregory Wellington, the Vicar General Protopresbyter Konstantinos Garibaldinos, the Reverend Oeconomos Nikolaos Kokkinos and the Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous. The truly joyous day concluded with a hospitable reception by the Community of St Catherine Barnett.