The creation of the Euromed Tech Hub in Cyprus was unanimously decided last week by the Board of Directors of ANIMA Investment Network, a press release by Invest Cyprus says.

The development constitutes a significant success for Cyprus, as the Euromed Tech Hub will function as a regional centre for research and cooperation, concerning issues of business innovation, and the transfer of technological knowledge for the participants from the wider region of Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The organization will be jointly operated by ANIMA’s international steering committees and Invest Cyprus, while all efforts will be focused on promoting technology and innovation solutions that will serve the social and “green” transition of the Mediterranean countries.

Emphasis will be placed on issues such as the optimal management of commodities, the mitigation of the consequences of climate change, the assurance of food sufficiency, and the smooth ecological transition of the regional economies.

The Euromed Tech Hub will be largely financed by European Union funds, in the context of the Euromed Clusters Forward project, with the aims to accelerate and connect innovative entrepreneurs to develop their projects, to help in the maturation, promotion, and utilization of innovation and technological solutions and to offer space and an engineering of cooperation for tech support organisations from the Euromed.

The Euromed Tech Hub will initially employ approximately ten people in Cyprus, supported by a team of five members from ANIMA’s headquarters in Marseille.

ΑΝΙΜΑ’s General Manager, Emmanuel Noutary, noted that this hub will also connect the vibrant innovation ecosystem we found in Cyprus with the tech community we are working with around the Mediterranean basin.

Deputy general manager of Invest Cyprus and member of the Board of Directors of ANIMA, Marios Tanousis said that this establishment constitutes a recognition of their efforts, but also the country’s development in the fields of Technology, Research, and Innovation.

“In collaboration with the Chief Scientist for Research and Innovation, our efforts were focused to convince that Cyprus meets all the guarantees to host this grandiose and highly beneficial project for all the countries of the region”, he said.

Dr Nikolas Mastroyiannopoulos, National Chief Scientist for Research & Innovation said that this Hub be an opportunity for Invest Cyprus to be active in the domestic ecosystem adding that as we are at a pivotal point in fostering a sustainable research and innovation ecosystem, the Euromed Tech Hub can only yield benefits.