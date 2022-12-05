“The election of Andreas Mavroyiannis means peace for Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots”

Press Release Andreas Mavroyiannis 2 December 2022

During his tour of the occupied city and district of Famagusta, independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, sent a message of peace and reunification of Cyprus.

During his tour, Andreas Mavroyiannis had the opportunity to meet with Turkish Cypriot compatriots and discuss with them various issues related to the Cyprus problem. The need for an immediate resumption of the talks and a solution on the basis of Bizonal, Bicommunal Federation, with political equality, emerged as a basic and common conviction.

Andreas Mavroyiannis, in his statements, noted that his visit today was aimed at highlighting his main goal, which is the reunification of our country, through a solution that will give it the necessary means to open its wings again and find its feet.

“Our country cannot move forward without a solution and the solution must be found now. We will all work together to achieve this goal.”

A.Mavroyiannis went on to express his excitement and joy as he said there is a common understanding of what needs to be done to achieve the solution of Bizonal, Bicommunal Federation with political equality. “We owe it to all our people, to our children, to our grandchildren, to the future of our country,” he stressed.

He also thanked the Turkish Cypriots who accompanied him during his visit, as well as his own delegation working with him for the electoral victory that will give him the tools to achieve the reunification of our land.

On his part, Ferdi Sabit Soyer, former President of the Turkish Cypriot CTP party, in his remarks underlined the importance for the future of Cyprus of the election of Andreas Mavroyiannis to the office of President of the Republic.

“This contest, this race is not only important for those whose mother tongue is Greek, but it is important for all of us”, he stressed.

He said that the candidacy of Andreas Mavroyiannis is a great luck and opportunity. “Because he is not only a person who has been involved in the negotiations since the Presidency of Mr. Vassiliou. But he also has the knowledge and sensitivity, deep human dimension in understanding the issues and can lead us to a common future for the good of all of us,” F.Soyer said

“I hope in this election that voters will give this opportunity to Andreas Mavroyiannis so that he can move forward as soon as possible to resolve the Cyprus problem on the basis of Bizonal, Bicommunal Federation with political equality. So that we can move forward and be a good example of peace for our region and for the relations between Greece and Turkey”, he stressed.

For his part, the former president of the Turkish Cypriot DEV-IS trade union federation, Ali Gulle, said that “we are happy to see Mavroyiannis today in Famagusta.”

He sent a message to the Greek Cypriots that if we want to have a chance to solve the Cyprus problem, they should support the candidacy of Mr. Mavroyiannis. “If Mr. Mavroyiannis is elected, it means peace for both the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots,” he concluded.

Afterwards, Andreas Mavroyiannis visited part of the enclosed city of Famagusta. Standing in front of the country house of the painter Paul George, he said that “I stand here in awe and emotion before his mural”.

“It is his mural of Don Quixote, which in itself reminds us of the historical absurdity that exists in relation to Famagusta and its enclosed area. It should give us impetus and make us understand where we are on the one hand and on the other hand mobilize all our forces, both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot, for the reunification of the country and the end of the existing situation,” he said.

A.Mavroyiannis stressed that Famagusta is the cornerstone for the solution of the Cyprus problem and everything must start from here, otherwise everything will end here.

Former CTP “MP” Okan Dagli also made statements, thanking Andreas Mavroyiannis for his visit today.

“Famagusta is our common city, in our common homeland and we hope that in this election Andreas Mavroyiannis will be the winner and that our city of Famagusta will have contributed to this effort. For a strong message for the reunification of our country,” he said.

At the same time, Andreas Mavroyiannis visited the enclaved Greek Cypriots living in communities in Karpasia, as well as the Monastery of Apostle Andrew. He witnessed firsthand the difficulties and needs of our enclaved people [in the occupied areas].

